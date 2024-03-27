Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 0.5%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.63 and last traded at $78.12. Approximately 1,191,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,843,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

