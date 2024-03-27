Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Increases By 1,337.5%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 1,337.5% from the February 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of AACAY stock remained flat at $3.03 during trading on Wednesday. 6,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.28. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

