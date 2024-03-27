Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Increases By 1,337.5%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 1,337.5% from the February 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
AAC Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AACAY stock remained flat at $3.03 during trading on Wednesday. 6,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.28. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.19.
AAC Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AAC Technologies
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- How and When to Roll Your Options Positions?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.