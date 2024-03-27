Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Decreases By 71.6%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the February 29th total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Acasti Pharma Trading Down 0.3 %

ACST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 1,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,189. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acasti Pharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 5,308.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

Featured Stories

