Short Interest in Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) Increases By 1,098.7%

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 1,098.7% from the February 29th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ainos Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AIMD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. Ainos has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan.

