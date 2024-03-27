Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Rises By 373.3%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, an increase of 373.3% from the February 29th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Akanda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Akanda alerts:

Akanda Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. 259,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,041. Akanda has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. It offers medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.