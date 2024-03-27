Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Drops By 65.6%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 65.6% from the February 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $41.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

