Short Interest in Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Expands By 3,466.7%

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 3,466.7% from the February 29th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 19.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alternus Clean Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCE traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69. Alternus Clean Energy has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $11.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alternus Clean Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

