Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Rises By 300.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 0.9 %

ATRWF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 6,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, holds interest in the royalties and investments in renewable energy projects. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company operates wind, solar, battery storage, and other types of renewable energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

