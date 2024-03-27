Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Rises By 300.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Up 0.9 %
ATRWF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.69. 6,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
