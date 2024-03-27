Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Decreases By 83.4%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the February 29th total of 111,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 751,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Rebel Price Performance

AREB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 12,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,693. American Rebel has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Rebel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Rebel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in American Rebel in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Rebel in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in American Rebel in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in American Rebel by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

