Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Decreases By 89.2%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the February 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aqua Power Systems Price Performance

Aqua Power Systems stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. Aqua Power Systems has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aqua Power Systems Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to engage in merger or acquisition opportunities. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.