Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Decreases By 88.5%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the February 29th total of 1,049,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,801,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,268,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,829,727. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
