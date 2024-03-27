Short Interest in Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Rises By 2,122.2%

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 2,122.2% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Atco Mining Trading Up 9.9 %
OTCMKTS:ATMGF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 55,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,809. Atco Mining has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
