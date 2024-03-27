Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Grows By 927.5%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 927.5% from the February 29th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BioCardia Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BCDA stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. 25,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioCardia

In other BioCardia news, CEO Peter Altman bought 108,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $49,729.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,505.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $55,814.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,896,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Altman bought 108,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $49,729.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,505.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioCardia Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCardia by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCardia by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.