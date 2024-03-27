Short Interest in Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Rises By 650.0%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Buzzi Price Performance
Shares of BZZUY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. 2,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717. Buzzi has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.
About Buzzi
