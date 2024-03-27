Short Interest in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Increases By 427.8%

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 427.8% from the February 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Cadiz Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDZIP traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

