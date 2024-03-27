Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY) Declines By 67.9%

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the February 29th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

RLTY stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,187. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

