Short Interest in Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Grows By 1,096.0%

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 1,096.0% from the February 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,885,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Demand Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Demand Brands stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. Demand Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About Demand Brands
