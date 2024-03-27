Short Interest in Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Grows By 1,096.0%

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 1,096.0% from the February 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,885,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Demand Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Demand Brands stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. Demand Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

About Demand Brands

Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

