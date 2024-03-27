Short Interest in GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC) Grows By 24,270.0%

GlobeStar Therapeutics Co. (OTCMKTS:GSTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, a growth of 24,270.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,486,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GlobeStar Therapeutics Trading Down 16.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GSTC traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 1,439,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,330,080. GlobeStar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About GlobeStar Therapeutics
