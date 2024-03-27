Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Grows By 13,600.0%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 13,600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Trading Up 1.1 %

ITJTY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851. Intrum AB has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

