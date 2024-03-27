Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Grows By 13,600.0%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 13,600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Trading Up 1.1 %
ITJTY stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851. Intrum AB has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
