Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Expands By 1,365.5%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 1,365.5% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KAO Stock Performance

Shares of KAOOY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 107,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. KAO has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

