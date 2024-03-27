Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Expands By 1,365.5%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 1,365.5% from the February 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
KAO Stock Performance
Shares of KAOOY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 107,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,683. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.61. KAO has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $8.57.
KAO Company Profile
