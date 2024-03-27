Short Interest in Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) Decreases By 70.2%

Nextech3D.AI Co. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the February 29th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 578,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nextech3D.AI from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 264,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,699. Nextech3D.AI has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Nextech3D.AI Corporation provides augmented reality technologies, wayfinding technologies, and 3D model services. It focuses on creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the prime ecommerce marketplace, as well as other online retailers. The company was formerly known as NexTech AR Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Nextech3D.AI Corporation in September 2023.

