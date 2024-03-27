Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Decreases By 69.2%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Parks! America Price Performance

Shares of PRKA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,640. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

