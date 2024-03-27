Short Interest in Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Decreases By 69.2%

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Parks! America Price Performance
Shares of PRKA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,640. Parks! America has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.
Parks! America Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parks! America
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.