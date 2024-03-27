Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Rises By 74,400.0%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 74,400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Porsche Automobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Porsche Automobil stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 115,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,473. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.

About Porsche Automobil

Featured Stories

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

