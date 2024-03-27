Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Rises By 74,400.0%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 74,400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Porsche Automobil Trading Up 0.5 %
Porsche Automobil stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 115,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,473. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96.
About Porsche Automobil
