Short Interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expands By 9,244.3%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 9,244.3% from the February 29th total of 54,900 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS remained flat at $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 87,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,590. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.45. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

