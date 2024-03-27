Short Interest in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Decreases By 69.9%

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the February 29th total of 75,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 675,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tharimmune stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THAR traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 138,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.57. Tharimmune has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40.

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

