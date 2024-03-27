Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Drops By 71.4%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Till Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Till Capital has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.33.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property.

