Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Drops By 71.4%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Till Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TILCF remained flat at $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. Till Capital has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.33.
About Till Capital
