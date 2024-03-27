Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declines By 78.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSHGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the February 29th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,826,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGSH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 266,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 156,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

