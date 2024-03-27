Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declines By 78.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the February 29th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,826,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGSH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 266,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Napatree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 156,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

