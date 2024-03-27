Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.06 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

