SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

