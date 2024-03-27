SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded down $20.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,331.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,263.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,058.13.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

