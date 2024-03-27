SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.39. 5,477,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,069,362. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2493 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

