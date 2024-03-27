SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $257.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.76. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $196.14 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $362.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

