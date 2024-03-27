SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.65.

Boeing stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.53. 8,959,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,572,038. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96, a PEG ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

