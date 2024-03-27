SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $828,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.42. 2,864,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.