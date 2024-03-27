SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 130,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. 80,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $31.83.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
