SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.10. 308,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,506. The firm has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.90. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

