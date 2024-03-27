SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,292. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

