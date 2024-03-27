SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPG traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.09. 162,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,946. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

