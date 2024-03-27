SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,285 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,817,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

RSPU traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.57. 19,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,283. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $58.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.