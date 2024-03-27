SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 44,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,316,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,823,352. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

