SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 183 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $405.39. 261,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.33.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

