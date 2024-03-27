SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 371 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

PUI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. 1,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $34.33.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.