SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 4,512 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,285,000. Myecfo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 92,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.99. 790,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

