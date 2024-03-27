SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 574 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

PFE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,171,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,040,355. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

