SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 8,261 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC's holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,376,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,766,207. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

