SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,158,000 after buying an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,865,000 after purchasing an additional 563,761 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.44. The company had a trading volume of 199,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,829. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $192.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

