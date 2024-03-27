SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

