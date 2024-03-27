Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. MediWound makes up approximately 0.8% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MediWound by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDWD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

MediWound stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. MediWound Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.94.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

