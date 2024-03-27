Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,540 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KD shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Kyndryl Stock Down 1.4 %

KD opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

