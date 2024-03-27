Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Invests $597,000 in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 92,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,922,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth approximately $6,503,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 1,058,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 851,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Cognyte Software Price Performance

Cognyte Software stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $8.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.